Madhuri Dixit’s lovely Anita Dongre sari will inspire you to go for nude ethnic wear

From her iconic expressions and dance moves to stellar performances on the silver screen, Madhuri Dixit Nene’s beauty is timeless. And, the 50-year-old actor makes fashion lovers’ hearts skip a beat with her traditional sartorial choices. Gorgeous saris, beautiful lehengas or twinkling suits, the diva rarely misses the boat when it comes to making a style statement.

Recently, she was seen along with Aamir Khan and Anil Kapoor during the promotions of the film Total Dhamaal. Looking lovely in a beige Anita Dongre sari with a gotta patti detailing on it, she impressed her fans. We like how her stylist Ami Patel kept the look simple and accessorised it with just a pair of statement earrings from Curio Cottage.

She looked graceful and wore a small maroon bindi on her forehead.

Make-up artist Mickey Contractor gave the actor nude tones and subtle lips. She rounded off her look with her signature soft curls.

We would love to try nudes while donning ethnic outfits, what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

