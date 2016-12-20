Madhu Valli from Virginia crowned Miss India USA

With 14 different singles already recorded in her kitty, Madhu’s ambition is to become the next biggest star in the music world. (File) With 14 different singles already recorded in her kitty, Madhu’s ambition is to become the next biggest star in the music world. (File)

Madhu Valli, an emerging hip hop artist, has been crowned Miss India USA 2016. A resident of Virginia, Madhu, 19, is a student at the George Mason University majoring in music and communication.

With 14 different singles already recorded in her kitty, Madhu’s ambition is to become the next biggest star in the music world, said a media release issued by the organizers. This is the 35th year of the popular beauty pageant for Indian Americans.

At the beauty pageant, Sarita Pattnaik from Texas was declared Mrs India USA. Sarita is an Interior Designer by profession and mother of two kids. She wants to be a social activist and become a voice for women’s empowerment.

Rhea Manjrekar from New York was crowned Miss Teen USA. Rhea loves to work for homeless children and has raised over USD 50,000 in last two years for the cause.