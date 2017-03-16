Madhu Jain celebrates 30 years in fashion industry at AIFW 2017

Titled ‘Parted Lips’, her collection consisted of different kinds of long flowy skirts in a colourful, earthy palette. (Source: APH Images) Titled ‘Parted Lips’, her collection consisted of different kinds of long flowy skirts in a colourful, earthy palette. (Source: APH Images)

Veteran designer Madhu Jain celebrated 30 years of her label in the fashion industry here at the Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2017 (AIFW A/W 2017) with the best of her interpretations of Ikat motives.

The evening started with her family member playing the guitar and singing songs like “You look wonderful tonight” and “Can’t help falling in love”.

“This year we completed 30 years of my label. We started in 1987. I don’t do shows, I work with installations because I work with textiles. I think you can’t see the work so closely at shows like you can at installations. The occasion was so special with the emphasis being on crafts and textiles which is the principle on which my entire 30 years is based,” Madhu Jain said here.

“My collection is all about Ikat weaves and it is all double Ikat which is a fading art. These are select motives that I have picked out from my 30 years in the industry. I have borrowed them from friends, relatives for the show,” she added.

Ranging from different pleated blouses to saris in Ikat weaves with a touch of gota patti work, the models walked the ramp to Indian music.

The colour palette ranged from hues of red, black, white, to off-white and green with the models wearing colourful ‘juttis’ or ‘mojaris’.

The show also had designer Krishna Mehta’s version of handloom.

Titled ‘Parted Lips’, her collection consisted of different kinds of long flowy skirts in a colourful, earthy palette.

The collection featured bouquets, cinched waistlines, geometric patches in bold but tasteful colour combinations.

The four-day long fashion extravaganza is being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will end on March 18 with designers Tarun Tahiliani and Amit Aggarwal showcasing their collections at the finale.

