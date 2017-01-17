MAC is making lipsticks with leading make-up artists, vloggers

MAC Cosmetics will be collaborating with 10 global beauty gurus. (Source: Thinkstock Images) MAC Cosmetics will be collaborating with 10 global beauty gurus. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Looks like keeping a track of fashion trends and updates in 2017 is going to be an interesting one. Recently, Maybelline came up with their new ad campaign That Boss Life featuring popular beauty boy and fashionista Manny Gutierrez, widely known as Manny Mua. Yes, you heard us right, the cosmetic company signed its first male model to launch its new Big Shot Mascara by Colossal!

Now, MAC Cosmetics is doing something of their own, although not as revolutionary as Maybelline. Recently, they announced that they will be collaborating with 10 global beauty gurus, this includes leading make-up artists, vloggers and beauty editors from the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, the Middle East, France, Germany and Australia, working together on the collaboration. Each expert will get the chance to create their own lip shade, which will debut in April.

This probably is the second time we have been excited about the launch of lipsticks, with the first being the Kylie Cosmetics’ lip kits last year. Just so you know, here’s a list of the popular participating artists.

Laura Lee: She is a beauty vlogger with over 2 million subscribers on YouTube and a very good sense of humour.

Gabriel Zamora: He is a fierce but brilliant stylist and one of the best people to follow on Snapchat.

Fleur De Force: She is a beauty vlogger and author of The Glam Guide and The Luxe Life with 781,000 followers.

Samantha Ravndahl: She is a Canadian make-up artist and beauty vlogger whose lipstick game is always on-point.

Enjoy Phoenix: Phoenix is a fashion and beauty vlogger with 3.6 million followers on Instagram and over 2.5 millions subscribers on YouTube.

Alessandra Steinherr: She is the Beauty Director at Glamour magazine. Need we say more?

The Real Fouz: She is a fashion and beauty blogger with over 1.6 million followers.

Caro Daur: She is a student who blogs about fashion.

Vic Ceridono: She is the beauty editor for Vogue Brazil.

Nikkia Joy: She is a professional make-up artist and YouTuber with 71,600 followers.

