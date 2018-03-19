Luxxis, a fashion and lifestyle exhibition, back with the second edition

The event, that will take place on April 5 at The Lalit hotel, is going to unveil some of the known designers including Bal and Dhaka along with luxury and premium brands that will regale the clientele and delight them. (Source: File Photo) The event, that will take place on April 5 at The Lalit hotel, is going to unveil some of the known designers including Bal and Dhaka along with luxury and premium brands that will regale the clientele and delight them. (Source: File Photo)

Luxxis, a day long fashion and lifestyle exhibition, is back with its second edition and will showcase designs by international luxury brands like Roberto Cavalli, Missoni, Versace along with Indian names like Rohit Bal and Rina Dhaka.

“We expect to get a very good response as we will see a lot of buyers coming in to shop at the exhibition.The event will display the latest collection for the coming season from an array of designers.

“Besides clothing, the exhibition will also boast of jewellers, accessory designers, etc that complete the whole paraphernalia,” Rahul Bhuchar, Founder of the exhibition, told IANS.

The event, that will take place on April 5 at The Lalit hotel, is going to unveil some of the known designers including Bal and Dhaka along with luxury and premium brands that will regale the clientele and delight them.

The organisers promise the clientele an unparalleled 360-degree shopping experience, which includes celebrity presence and amazing prizes to be won. So come on board to be part of this one of a kind plush experience.

