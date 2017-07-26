Luxury handbag maker Michael Kors to buy Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion

Stunning Jimmy Choo heels (L); designer Michael Kors with Priyanka Chopra. (Source: Instagram/jimmychoo, Facebook/Michael Kors) Stunning Jimmy Choo heels (L); designer Michael Kors with Priyanka Chopra. (Source: Instagram/jimmychoo, Facebook/Michael Kors)

If you are a collector of luxury handbags and accessories then there’s some good news for you. Michael Kors is all set to buy British luxury shoe and accessory brand Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion (around Rs 7,721 crore), according to The Wall Street Journal. Now you don’t have to make two different trips to these luxury boutiques – you will get everything under one roof.

British Vogue editor Tamara Mellon and designer Jimmy Choo, who started the company in 1996, will no longer be involved with the shoe brand. However, CEO Pierre Denis, who has been running the company since 2012, will continue at the helm of affairs. According to a report in Forbes, Michael Kors said in a statement, “We admire the glamorous style and trend-setting nature of Jimmy Choo designs.”

Jimmy Choo’s strappy stilettos, which often cost more than $1,000, reached cult status with the likes of the late Princess Diana and Hollywood actor Sarah Jessica Parker favouring it. So, it’ not really a surprise that at the auction, bids came from a large number of competitive international names but the luxury goods brand came out on top.

According to British Vogue, Michael Kors described the new partnership as ideal, while MK chief executive John Idol said, “Jimmy Choo is known worldwide for its glamorous and fashion-forward footwear. The company is a leader in setting fashion trends. Its innovative designs and exceptional craftsmanship resonate with trendsetters globally. We believe that Jimmy Choo is poised for meaningful growth in the future and we are committed to supporting the strong brand equity that Jimmy Choo has built over the last 20 years.”

