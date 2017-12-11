Deepika Padukone in gold or Kareena Kapoor Khan in pink: Whose red carpet look won you over?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone at the red carpet of Lux Golden Rose Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla, shaleenanathani/ Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone at the red carpet of Lux Golden Rose Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla, shaleenanathani/ Instagram)

When it comes to the red carpet, Deepika Padukone leaves no stone unturned to make sure her appearance is majestic. After enchanting us in her romantic red bow gown at a glamour and style awards event, we expected the Padmavati actor to take it up a notch this time.

Unfortunately, Padukone’s red carpet look fell a bit flat, when the actor stepped out wearing a metallic golden creation from Monisha Jaising. The off-shoulder corset gown did not have any sharp cuts or structures and gave a lanky appearance to the actor. The thigh-high slit, which was meant to give a hint of sultriness, only highlighted the trailing gown that looked like a pool of champagne. We think stylist Shaleena Nathani could have picked a better outfit.

Though we love the actor’s sleeve game, we think the balloon sleeves on her gown looked awkwardly puffed up and failed to add any grace to her attire. Accessorising with chic black earrings, Padukone rounded out her look with strappy heels. See pics here.

During Padmavati promotions, Padukone’s make-up was the saving grace of some of her looks. However, this time the dewy sheen artist Sandhya Shekar gave the actor clashed with her glittery attire and we think it was failed to give the actor a fresh or striking look. In fact, she looked quite tired.

One thing that just doesn’t do any favours to the actor’s look is her hair. We believe hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori was going for a mussed up chignon, but the result looked like it was hastily put up.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a diva on the red carpet. She chose to wear a halter neck voluminous gown in blush pink from Rami Al Ali, and we think she looked breathtaking. We like the tulle ruffle detailing on her gown that was nicely uplifted with the embellished halter bodice. The actor complemented her attire with dewy make-up and soft pink lips, rounding out her look with a chic chignon embellished with hair beads.

What do you think about the actors’ looks? Let us know in the comments below.

