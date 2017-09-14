Iulia Vantur looks stunning as she walks the ramp for designer Pallavi Jaikishan

Iulia Vantur looks pretty as a picture as she walks the ramp for Pallavi Jaikishan. (Source: Instagram/vanturiulia) Iulia Vantur looks pretty as a picture as she walks the ramp for Pallavi Jaikishan. (Source: Instagram/vanturiulia)

Yasmin Aly Morani and Priyanka Soorma brought nine Indian fashion designers under one roof to showcase their festive collections. A pre-fashion show was held at NSCI Dome’s Palace Hall in Mumbai and it included the who’s who of the fashion industry.

Actor Salman Khan’s girlfriend Iulia Vantur looked like a million bucks as she walked the ramp for Pallavi Jaikishan. The Romanian actor wore a full sleeve maroon coloured velvet lehenga, which had golden embroidery all over it. We feel that the colour is a bit common but nonetheless, she looked like a princess as she walked the ramp with grace. Her outfit was complemented with a pair of diamond earrings and rings from the house of A.S. Motiwala Fine Jewellery.

However, we feel that the make-up could have been a little more striking with a brighter lip shade and defined eyes. Her hairstyle was on point though with soft curls and we believe it could be an inspiration for brides and bridesmaids alike. Pallavi Jaikishan, who is already a known face in the bridal industry did complete justice to Vantur.

What do you think about her look? Let us know in the comments below.

