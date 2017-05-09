‘Love your body’: Lisa Haydon flaunts baby bump in bold bikini shoot

Lisa Haydon: Love your body! (Source: Lisa Haydon/Instagram) Lisa Haydon: Love your body! (Source: Lisa Haydon/Instagram)

She’s sensuous, suave and sensational. It might not have been an easy catwalk to break out into the modelling and film industry for Lisa Haydon, but the actress, model, television host and judge has turned it into an awe-inspiring one. Last year, she got hitched with her beau Dino Lalvani, and is now a mum-in-waiting. Not one to hide behind veils, Haydon has joined the cult of women that broke the cliched idea of pregnancy and embraced their baby bump.

Model Carol Gracias walked the ramp and actress Genelia D’Souza gave a beautiful turn with her cheerful photoshoots. Small screen star Shveta Slave didn’t shy away from flaunting her body on Instagram and Kareena Kapoor Khan was the biggest fashion trendsetter during her motherhood. 2016 was truly a breakthrough for starry moms-to-be in India, and now Haydon is the latest to join the bandwagon by unleashing a new way of life with her magazine shoot.

ALSO READ | Amal Clooney steals limelight from George Clooney as she flaunts her baby bump in a ravishing Versace gown

With a gleam in her eyes, the 30-year-old sent pulses racing with her bold and beautiful photo shoot for the cover of Elle magazine. In a chevron print bikini, she struck a sideways pose for the shutters to put the baby bump into limelight. Styled by Malini Banerji, she added oomph to the look with a kimono, a gold bracelet and long necklace. Hairstylist and make-up expert Namrata Soni’s styling was on point with the sleek wet-hair look and smooth skin tone to match.

Smokey eyes and nude lips rounded off her look. This may not be the first time that she is flaunting her baby bump, but it definitely is the most glamorous. See the post here.

She looks ravishing and gorgeous, but that’s not all. More than what meets the eye, it is her stride to spread the word to “love your body” to millions across the globe that really counts. Shattering the stereotypes, she embraced her body and nurtured the seed that other celebrity moms had sowed. The model-actress offered insights into how we must cherish our own bodies even as we carry a baby.

As she spread the message of motherhood with her pictures, many followers went on to shower her with lovely compliments. A user lovefromkirti wrote, “She elegantly proved pregnant women look more glamorous,” and another one shaminimashruwala said, “So gorgeous you’re glowing 💕 can’t wait for your little ray of sunshine to grace the world!” Putting the focus on the “true beauty”, another Instagram user yashi.singhal posted, “This is by far, my most favourite magazine cover. it really does capture the essence of true beauty,” and ekatasabat complemented her saying, “How a female transforms from a lady to mother your expression says it all. Congratulations!”

Check out a few more pictures from the shoot.

Also, see how the other celebs paved a new path as mothers without concealing themselves from the public eye.

Embrace motherhood in style!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd