Love your beard? Here’s how you can groom it well

A bearded look seems to be in trend and most men are following it blindly without following a proper regime. Along with growing your beard, also comes the task of maintaining it for you to look well-groomed and sharp so keep in mind a few things to make an impression through some simple tips.

Experts at Gillette shared a few tips on how one should flaunt their bearded look in style.

* Use the right tools: First and foremost, make sure you use the right grooming tools. Invest in a multi-blade razor to get the precision you want while styling or maintaining your beard. You’ll get a smooth and incredibly close shave.

* Keep a check on the length: Don’t let your beard cover your face. Shape it well, shave under the chin and on the sides to give it precision. If you like the sculpted look, nothing better than using a razor, that will give you a cleaner look.

* Moisturise, moisturise, moisturise: During winter, keep facial and beard dryness away with a heavier moisturiser than you would use in the summer. It helps protect skin from chapping, itchiness and red patches.

* Maintain a clean and soft beard: Use a beard wash because soap can dry it out. Plus, comb it and keep it neat, then apply beard oil to keep everything moisturised and soft.

* Get Ready. Get Set. Shave: Make a special effort to ready your face each time you shave. An extra degree of moisturising before you shave, either through a warm shower or gentle face wash, will make your facial hair softer and easier to shave.

* Match your facial hair style with your face: Growing facial hair without considering the way it complements your face? You may be looking like another bearded guy sitting next to you at a bar. Embrace your whiskers if you so choose but do it strategically. Experiment with different styles and see what suits you the best and defines your unique personality.