Love Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty’s airport style? You can get it under Rs 8,000!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) and Shilpa Shetty in Cruise by Monisha Jaising. (Source: Varinder Chawla, Instagram/afashionistasdiaries) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) and Shilpa Shetty in Cruise by Monisha Jaising. (Source: Varinder Chawla, Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

We love spotting our favourite stars at airports, as we believe it’s a good way to keep a check on the latest trends and also learn a few tricks on how to style the basics in a way that can instantly elevate a look. While Shilpa Shetty is known for her super-cool and comfortable travel styles, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to be honest is not the top contender. This Bollywood beauty has given us really bizarre looks in the past, but recently she made quite an impression in casuals.

Seen returning from Australia with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, the Ae Dil Hain Mushkil actor picked up a smart sweatshirt from Cruise by Monisha Jaising with gold embossed rock n’ roll written on it. She styled it with simple black jeans, Nike sneakers and complemented it with a black Gucci handheld bag. If you like this look then you can get the sweatshirt from the designer’s luxe sport collection for Rs 5,950 and easily pair it with your classic denims or if you want to add some glam to your look then style it with a distressed pair.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted at the Mumbai airport with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted at the Mumbai airport with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If this is still not enough then you can replace the plain black sneakers with metallic shoes and add some colour to your outfit just like the star with a bright red pout.

But if you are looking for something more comfortable, in other words, something which you can just sleep in right after you board the plane then Shilpa Shetty’s outfit is perfect.

We spotted the actor keeping it cool in simple athleisure wear from the same designer and adding some colour to her look with a quirky handbag from Anya Hindmarch and a pair of equally cool shoes with ’a pair of eyes’ emoji details. You can get this tracksuit for Rs 7,950 and easily style it with your backpack or any other bright bag in your closet.

Isn’t that great? All under Rs 8,000!

