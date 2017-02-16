Looks like Kangana Ranaut has started a love affair with saris and we aren’t complaining

Kangana Ranaut in Fendi. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut in Fendi. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We have said this earlier, and we can’t say it enough – Kangana Ranaut has a great sense of style. Over the last few days, the actress has been busy putting her best foot forward for Rangoon promotions and nailing every look too. We especially love the look where she was seen stepping out in Fendi separates from the SS17 collection and Tom Ford pumps. We think the stripy cotton jacket with wide sleeves and a cut-out back is a beauty. Also, we love how she completely skipped on jewellery.

But that’s not the only look that has got us hooked. Ranaut has been seen mixing it up, experimenting with Indian wear as well and we are so glad she chose the sari. It’s been a long time since we have seen anyone embracing this Indian wonder for busy rounds of film promotions.

The first look is of the actress in a powder blue floral print sari from Pero by Aneeth Arora, which she styled it with a pair of dangling earrings and a pair of jootis. We think she looked absolutely lovely.

Later for the taping of an episode of ‘Indian Idol’, Ranaut took her fashion game to the next level in a midnight blue sari by Falguni and Shane Peacock. We are a fan of her sheer yoke blouse by the husband-wife designer duo. She complemented it with perfect retro hair, dewy make-up and a pair of simple studs.

Then, for another round of taping for an episode of The Voice, Ranaut stepped out looking lovely and really, really smart in a blue checkered sari by Pero by Aneeth Arora, which she paired with a clashing print blouse. Side-swept curls and a pair of gold dangling earrings were all that was needed to complement the look and she did go ahead with it.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

