Look effortlessly chic like Sonakshi Sinha this holiday season

Sonakshi Sinha looks ravishing in House of Masaba. (Source: Instagram/mohitrai) Sonakshi Sinha looks ravishing in House of Masaba. (Source: Instagram/mohitrai)

Sonakshi Sinha is one actor who has been seen experimenting with her outfits a lot these days. During the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards, she was seen wearing a grey outfit by Nupur Kanoi and prior to that, effortlessly working three latest trends into one. This time, the Ittefaq actor was spotted attending the Women’s Safety & Empowerment Film Fest awards ceremony wearing a maxi dress with a matching long-line shrug.

The outfit from the House of Masaba featuring a thigh-high slit had golden palm-tree shaped embroidery all over it. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the black and golden combination of the attire worked wonders for the actor. We think it’s perfect for those who are looking for some comfy winter ‘party wear’ inspiration.

She accessorised her outfit with a statement silver ring from Silver Streak and black pointed-toe heels. Make-up artist Ritesh Naik completed her look with nude make-up, smokey eyes and pink lips while hairstylist Madhuri Nakhale rounded off her look with sleek mid-parted hairdo.

Take a look at the photos:

