Lisa Ray’s chic fashion at the launch of Rado’s new watch collection with give you style goals

Lisa Ray who has been the brand ambassador for Rado watches for 10 years, promoted the line’s latest festive collection with style and glamour. As part of the tri-city campaign, Ray first headed to Vishakapatnam for the promotion and then flew off to Gujarat. But other than the line of stunning watches, it was the Canadian beauty’s lively persona and elegant sense of style that caught our attention. She was styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghania, whose list of clients include Malaika Arora Khan and Raees’ actress Mahira Khan.

At the Vizag event, the 45-year-old stunner called herself “a cancer graduate”. She looked chic in a golden colored jacquard silk trench dress from the house of Varana. She matched the dress with a pair of metallic heels and beautiful earrings and rings from Gehna Jewellers. And of course, a Rado watch that added grace to her entire outfit. Makeup and hair stylist Zoya Shaikh rounded up her look with soft curls, minimal makeup and pink lips. She posted a picture of herself on her Instagram page and called it a ‘chic ensemble’.

In Vadodara, Gujarat for the second part of the promotions, she looked beautiful in a custom made James Ferreira pink dress that had pleats detailing in it. Her makeup and hair was again done by Shaikh who did complete justice to her look. With smokey eyes, straight hair and pink lips, Ray looked pretty as a picture.

Silver floral earrings by Gehna jewels and a Rado watch completed her overall look. Ray even posted a photo of herself in the pink dress and called it a ‘hot pink pantheress look’.

