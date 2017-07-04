Paris Fashion Week: New mom Lisa Haydon flaunts svelte post-pregnancy figure in a red thigh-high slit gown

Lisa Haydon with husband Dino Lalvani at Paris Fashion Week 2017. (Source: Instagram/lisahaydon, lisahaydondaily) Lisa Haydon with husband Dino Lalvani at Paris Fashion Week 2017. (Source: Instagram/lisahaydon, lisahaydondaily)

Lisa Haydon might be a mom to a beautiful baby boy but even if you try, you won’t be able to spot any baby fat on her, because there is none! How she managed to get back in shape soon after giving birth to Zack Lalvani on May 17 beats us, but the Queen actress made heads turn in a striking red dress in Paris no less.

At the Paris Fashion Week, the supermodel flaunted her shapely post-pregnancy figure in a lovely Alexander Vauthier dress with a plunging neckline and a sexy thigh-high slit. The wrap bodice was held in place with a matching red silk belt.

She accessorised it with a pair of strappy metallic silver heels, a sleek silver clutch, and dainty earrings.

Her make-up was kept simple with defined eyebrows, soft smokey eyes and a nude lip while her hair was pulled back into a casual bun with a sleek centre-parting. Even though we would have liked a little more drama to her lower lashes, we think she still looked good. Not sure if they make supermodels like her anymore. She was joined in the city of romance by husband Dino Lalvani.

However, Haydon isn’t the only Indian to attend the Haute Couture Week. On July 4, Sonam Kapoor walked the runway for one of her favourite designers Ralph and Russo.

The 32-year-old Indian beauty was a vision in white as the showstopper for the designers’ bridal collection in a dramatic white gown from their Autumn Winter 2017/2018 couture collection.

Do you like Haydon’s red hot look? And what about Kapoor?

Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd