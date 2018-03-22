Lisa Haydon shows you how to give a sultry twist to the regular pantsuit

White wonder: Lisa Haydon give us summer formal fashion goals in this white pantsuit. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) White wonder: Lisa Haydon give us summer formal fashion goals in this white pantsuit. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Summers are in and while we love the pop of colour that usually brightens up the season, but hardly anything can beat the sweltering heat like cool white does. And Lisa Haydon recently showed us how to look hot and not feel the heat in the sweltering weather in a chic pantsuit, when she appeared on the sets of Top Model India.

For the shoot, the Queen actor wore a striped white pantsuit from Tanieya Khanuja, and we like the ankle-high slit pants that were teamed with a jacket with a plunging neckline. The beaded belt detailing on the jacket added an attractive element to the outfit. Stylist Saachi Vijaywargia kept the attire sans accessories with Haydon’s rich mane of platinum blonde hair rounding out her look nicely.

It seems that white pantsuits are definitely a cool pick for the season, as our Bollywood celebrities show us time and again. A week ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan also stepped out in a Prabal Gurung pantsuit with ruffle-detailed slit sleeves. The actor looked sophisticated, and we like how she kept her make-up nude and toned down for the formal attire.

If you’d rather not keep it so formal, then Kangana Ranaut’s quirky style statements are sure to call out to you. The actor teamed her crisp white pantsuit with a lavender striped white tee and we like the element of subtle colours in her outfit. We love how she styled this monochrome look with strappy black heels and a colour-block Burberry bag. With her hair in natural curls, she rounded her look with a white manicure, natural make-up, nude lips and sunnies.

Kangana Ranaut keeps her white pantsuit look casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut keeps her white pantsuit look casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Haydon’s look this time? Would you try it out? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd