Lisa Haydon embodies Parisian elegance in this stunning black off-shoulder gown

Make way for the style goddess, Lisa Haydon! (Source: Lisa Haydon/Instagram) Make way for the style goddess, Lisa Haydon! (Source: Lisa Haydon/Instagram)

Lisa Haydon left people floored when she stepped out in a red gown with a thigh-high slit at the Paris Fashion Week in July looking her sensuous best. She was radiant thanks to her post-pregnancy glow and she looked more beautiful than ever, but what struck many was that she had managed to get back in shape in no time after delivering her adorable little baby boy. And it seems Haydon is on a heart-stopping spree, this time managing to stun in a black, off-shoulder gown by Caroline Castigliano.

Haydon was attending the Nirav Modi Gala dinner at La Biennale Paris and looked like a goddess, no less. Styled by Lorna McGee, Haydon tied her hair up into a simple bun, letting her gown and the beautiful Nirav Modi Pear Emerald Suite do all the talking. Her Castigliano gown had floral applique work on the corset, adding an interesting texture to the ensemble. She kept her make-up simple and understated, with just a glossy sheen on the lips.

Haydon, who became a mother on May 17 to Zack Lalvani, undoubtedly looked ravishing as she set tongues wagging in the black, sultry number.

Earlier in July, less than two months after her delivery, Haydon turned heads in her gorgeous Alexander Vauthier dress with a plunging neckline and a sexy thigh-high slit. The outfit had a wrap bodice that was held in place with a broad matching red silk belt.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd