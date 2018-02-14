Lingerie essentials for special night

  • Associate Sponsor
By: IANS | New Delhi | Published: February 14, 2018 10:59 am
lingerie ideas for night, lingerie styles for valentines day, what to wear on valentines day, valentines day dresses For a softer silhouette, lacey bralettes offer a pretty alternative to a traditional bra and are dress sized, so they are easy to choose. (Source: File Photo)
Don’t forget to pick up a classic red lingerie and a satin robe to make your intimate moments with your loved one more special, say experts.

Soozie Jenkinson, Head of Design, Lingerie, Active and Swim at Marks & Spencer, and Shruti Behal, Product Designer, PrettySecrets, have listed down some essentials:

* Red lingerie is elegant, stylish and luxurious. A plunge bra with high neck detailing adds drama to any outfit. The ornate lace finishing gives a trendy twist to your lingerie wardrobe.

* For a softer silhouette, lacey bralettes offer a pretty alternative to a traditional bra and are dress sized, so they are easy to choose.

* Nightwear also makes a great option. A satin robe that has a silky touch on the skin and can be matched to a lingerie set. Florals are a key trend this season. Dainty, ditsy prints and painterly blooms adorn feminine night-dresses and pyjama styles.

* You can pick special briefs which are either colour themed to the colour of love in red, pink, maroon or those imprinted with hearts or Cupid’s bows.

* Panty and bra co-ordinate sets are a classic, simple and practical lingerie style. They are versatile and range from a full-coverage delicate bralette and lace panties to a strappy black leather bra with revealing cutouts and matching thongs. Bra panty sets are a unique combination of sexy and practical.

