Lingerie essentials for special night

Don’t forget to pick up a classic red lingerie and a satin robe to make your intimate moments with your loved one more special, say experts.
Soozie Jenkinson, Head of Design, Lingerie, Active and Swim at Marks & Spencer, and Shruti Behal, Product Designer, PrettySecrets, have listed down some essentials:
* Red lingerie is elegant, stylish and luxurious. A plunge bra with high neck detailing adds drama to any outfit. The ornate lace finishing gives a trendy twist to your lingerie wardrobe.
* For a softer silhouette, lacey bralettes offer a pretty alternative to a traditional bra and are dress sized, so they are easy to choose.
* Nightwear also makes a great option. A satin robe that has a silky touch on the skin and can be matched to a lingerie set. Florals are a key trend this season. Dainty, ditsy prints and painterly blooms adorn feminine night-dresses and pyjama styles.
* You can pick special briefs which are either colour themed to the colour of love in red, pink, maroon or those imprinted with hearts or Cupid’s bows.
* Panty and bra co-ordinate sets are a classic, simple and practical lingerie style. They are versatile and range from a full-coverage delicate bralette and lace panties to a strappy black leather bra with revealing cutouts and matching thongs. Bra panty sets are a unique combination of sexy and practical.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 14, 2018 at 11:38 amMY TESTIMONY ABOUT A GREAT SPELLCASTER CALLED (DR ALEKO) Your love spell has huge powers! I cant believe what's happening to me! It's been only 3 weeks since you did that spell and Victor is already after me. Since the last week-end he phoned at least 5 times. I believe he seems to realize his mistakes. It's absolutely happening as you said!! Thank you! Your work is helping me so much… Without you I would feel so lonely and miserable... Thank you sir! here is the Doctor contact incase you are passing through problem ( Alekospellcaster009 or whatsapp him 1-442-243-3652)Reply