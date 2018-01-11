Let that Punjabi suit do the talking this Lohri

If classic patialas or anarkalis are not your things, then you can settle for a long kurta and straight-fit pants. (Source: File Photo) If classic patialas or anarkalis are not your things, then you can settle for a long kurta and straight-fit pants. (Source: File Photo)

With the Lohri festival approaching, it’s time for all you ladies out there to begin your fashion fiesta. Don’t let the chilling weather take away the enthusiasm of the festival. Whether it is an Anarkali or a straight-fit kurta, go out there and have fun.

Designers Prarena Grover, of the brand Prarena Grover, and Ritu Yadav, of the brand Hyacinth, Clothing and Jewellery, list ideas to jazz up your festive wear.

* Typical Patiala style: This has been a favourite over the years, especially amongst newly-wed brides. Don a Punjabi-style Patiala salwar kameez in bold colours with traditional zardozi work. A knee-length Patiala suit is the ideal choice.

* Anarkali suits: This look is popular among fashionistas right now. It is an excellent combination of ethnic style and ease. You can pick an anarkali piece in bright hues. This voluminous outfit is high on grace and has a warmth attached to it.

* Long kurta with straight pants: If classic patialas or anarkalis are not your things, then you can settle for a long kurta and straight-fit pants. With this style, you are sure to set a new fashion trend for the Lohri function. Try a georgette or silk long-shirt with embellishments and team it up with patterned pants.

* Flared kurtas: If you love the flares, opt for knee-length flared kurtas in bright colours. This is turning out to be a hot favourite among the fashion brigade. Go for kurtas in gold and antique embroidery with a flowing sharara-style salwar to complete the look.

* Jacket-style kurta: Try a kurta option in the jacket style, as it is not only elegant and stylish but will keep you warm on a cold night.

