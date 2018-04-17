Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt show us how to ace summer coolness with layering, fringed jeans

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt give us lessons in how to ace the casually trendy look this summer. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt give us lessons in how to ace the casually trendy look this summer. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When the sweltering heat all around, layering can be a tricky fashion choice and while many would give it a breather for some time, Alia Bhatt isn’t one of them. The Highway actor was recently spotted at the airport sporting a perky and casual look in a white top black tights combo, but what really caught the attention was the trailing printed blue cape she layered her attire with. The actor rounded out her look with a pair of white shoes.

Alia Bhatt keeps her layering game strong in summers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was also spotted at the airport keeping her style quotient comfortable and chic. The Padmaavat actor stepped out in a pair of drool-worthy fringe-hem jeans, which was paired with a cool Zadig and Voltaire grey tee knotted on the side with ‘GLAMOUR’ emblazoned in black across the front. To add oomph to her toned down look, Padukone accessorised with cat eye sunnies and a Celine bag. Now, that’s a stylish way to travel, we think.

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Another fashionista who amped up her casual curation with a chic element was Malaika Arora, who was spotted in a pair of olive green joggers paired with a grey top. Though the combo is somewhat dull, it is evidently something one can wear if layering with a glitzy Gucci denim jacket comes next. Arora rounded out her look with a red tote and black sunnies.

We love the actors’ looks this time but what about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

