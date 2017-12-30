Layered necklaces, pearls, hoops are becoming the must-have jewellery pieces

The must have jewellery pieces of 2017. (Source: manekaharisinghani/ Instagram) The must have jewellery pieces of 2017. (Source: manekaharisinghani/ Instagram)

Sunil Nayak, the CEO at Reliance Jewels, and Nishant Tulsiani, Director at Anaqa, have some suggestions:

* Statement rings: From bold to stylish, delicate to elegant, statement rings are a must-have. There are different types of statement rings like vintage, bold, geometric, sophisticated and slender.

* Layered necklaces: These stylish strands provide the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. You can pair layered neck pieces with formal as well as casual looks. Necklace layering enhances your neckline and adds to your gorgeous look.

From delicate chains to heavy neckpieces, there is a wide variety available for you to pick from.

* Statement earrings: These add a spark to your personality. Detachable drop earrings are currently ruling the market because of their versatility. They perfectly transition from morning to evening look. You can wear studs at work and can easily turn them into hanging sparkling pieces that are perfect for an evening party.

* Pearls: A short string of pearls dispenses a graceful look and perfectly suits Indian skin tones. Moreover, they are both contemporary as well as vintage at the same time. Pearls are the perfect combination of simplicity and elegance, perfect for all occasions.

* Diamond necklace: Diamonds are said to be a girl’s best friend and their beauty is timeless. From an intricate design to complex heavy pieces, diamond necklaces have a charm that perfectly suits every style. Whether it is for a wedding or for daily wear, diamond necklaces are your best pick.

* Hoops: A woman can always make a stunning style statement by owning a pair of hoops. Hoops are timeless and the right accessory that you need to add the perfect dose of glamour to your personality.

* Stackable rings: Another trending accessory that is a must have for today’s women. Pair them with bold necklaces or with simple looking studs, these are sure to give you an effortless look.

* Tassels: Be it a pendant or tassel earrings, these are sure to make heads turn by taking your style a notch higher.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App