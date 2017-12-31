Lara Stone doesn’t brush hair

The model has only just begun enjoying exercise but she now appreciates all the benefits it brings. (Source: File Photo) The model has only just begun enjoying exercise but she now appreciates all the benefits it brings. (Source: File Photo)

Model Lara Stone is “completely incapable” of styling her own hair and rarely even brushes it if she isn’t working.

“I try to avoid heat styling when I’m not working to give my hair a break. On those days, it’s lucky if it gets a brush. I’m completely incapable of doing my own hair, it’s usually a throw-it-up ponytail situation,” Stone told Elle magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The model has only just begun enjoying exercise but she now appreciates all the benefits it brings.

She said: “I recently started getting back into the whole workout thing. It’s taken time, but now I believe exercising is as beneficial to your mentally as it is physically – it makes your mind so much clearer.”

“I’m currently trying boxing, Pilates, and personalised workouts with a trainer. I actually have a muscle now! Just the one, but still.”

