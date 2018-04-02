Lara Dutta’s ‘Bird of Juno’ sari by Shivan and Narresh is a winner but the styling is a big dud

Lara Dutta gives us a fashion miss in this Shivan and Narresh sari. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Lara Dutta gives us a fashion miss in this Shivan and Narresh sari. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Though we love the fusion twists to the traditional sari that our Bollywood celebs have often managed to come up with, the experiments might sometime go awfully wrong. Such was the case with Lara Dutta recently, when she made an appearance in a Shivan and Narresh sari on the sets of the dance show High Fever, on which she is a judge.

The former Miss Universe was draped in the Bird of Juno Sari from the designers’ collection with intricate bird like designs and rust gold embellishments on its edges. Teamed with a matching black blouse with gold feather patterned neckline, the piece from the designers’ latest collection was a vibrant number and exuded carefree, boho vibes.

Though we like the number, we think stylist Eshaa Amiin could have, however, done a better job. She chose to steer away from the regular pallu style and opted to go a more unconventional route by draping it around the actor’s midriff. We think it was a big mistake, as the vibrant prints gave way to the bland canvas of a black blouse, which was nothing spectacular. We wish she had stuck to the traditional way of draping a sari.

This is how a model wore it.

Source: Aza Fashions Source: Aza Fashions

To complement the bold colours on her outfit, the actor accessorised with a pair of coloured earrings and a ring from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Dutta rounded off her look with nude lipstick, soft smokey eyes and hair coiffed into a high ponytail.

While the outfit gets a thumbs up from us, we only wish for the styling to have been better. What do you think about the actor’s look though? Let us know in the comments section below.

