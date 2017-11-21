Lara Dutta just made a faux pas with this colourful sari-blouse combo

Lara Dutta with Mahesh Bhupathi at the launch of a restuarant. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Lara Dutta with Mahesh Bhupathi at the launch of a restuarant. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The launch of a restaurant in Mumbai saw some of the biggest names in Bollywood attend the event including the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Malaika Arora. Lara Dutta who attended the same with husband Mahesh Bhupathi opted for a traditional look this time. But the big question is, did she manage to pull it off?

Dutta’s fashion choices have always been a mix of hits and misses. This time, the actor chose to wear a floral printed red sari teamed with a striped Mashru blouse, both from the house of Pero by Aneeth Arora. We think the round neck multi-coloured blouse didn’t gel well with the bright sari.

What went wrong here is the mixing and matching of the various prints and stripes, which looked gaudy. Also, there was just too much colour in one outfit! Separately, the sari and blouse if paired with a montone hue would have looked better, but not the way the 39-year-old styled it.

Dutta rounded out her look with emerald green earrings and a statement ring by Farah Ali Khan and accessorised with a nude clutch and a pair of golden stilettos.

Lara Dutta in Pero by Aneeth Arora outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Lara Dutta in Pero by Aneeth Arora outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Lara Dutta fails to impress us. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Lara Dutta fails to impress us. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Even nude make-up, kohled eyes and simple centre-parted hair couldn’t save her from the faux pas.

