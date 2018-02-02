Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018: Shriya Som’s ‘Summer Love’ collection is an ode to the new age femmepreneur

A sketch of designs from Shriya Som’s ‘Summer Love’ collection. A sketch of designs from Shriya Som’s ‘Summer Love’ collection.

In an age of weird fashion trends like plastic jackets and mud-smeared jeans, wouldn’t it be wonderful to own something timeless, which you can wear even 10 years from now? For Hyderabad-based designer Shriya Bhupal, perfecting a garment so that it could be a staple in your wardrobe takes centrestage. Classic, body-flattering silhouettes are her calling and the fact that she has an undying love for floral work and ruffles works to her advantage.

Bhupal, who has been in the business barely for four years, is soon going to launch her latest collection ‘Summer Love’ under her label Shriya Som at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018. Her first solo show will showcase 24 looks with Bohemian sensibilities and a lot of mountmellick embroidery at play. The technique which originated in Ireland and predominantly uses knotted and padded stitches will be used on ivory, pale onion pink, muted grey, pale lilac, parchment and pale primrose yellow palettes.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, the designer talks about how the haute bohème collection is a perfect reflection of the new age femmepreneur, how she loves Gadwal silk saris and her experience training under the super talented Tarun Tahiliani.

Your creations are known to be inspired by aristocracy and luxury and even though they are elegant, they are really understated. Could you tell us more about your design philosophy?

My design philosophy is deeply rooted in classic shapes and silhouettes, muted pale colours with fine embellishments and refined construction techniques with an emphasis on fits.

Your upcoming collection, Summer of Love at the Lakme Fashion Week is about flirty ruffles, tiers and florals in sheer tulles and breezy silks – a re-interpretation of Bohemian fashion of the late 60s, to be precise. How did you come up with this idea?

At the core of my aesthetics, I love romantic, feminine, sensual characteristics and flirty ruffles, tiers, florals fit into this mould perfectly. My edginess is reflected in the Bohemian vibe that I wanted to imbibe to make it fun.

Is your personal style in line with boho chic as well?

My personal style is very much in line with the collection’s boho chic vibe. It’s an extension of how I see myself and many other strong, independent, young women who make strong statements through the clothes they wear.

According to the grapevine, you have used a lot of yellow in the upcoming collection. Is this decision influenced by the latest trends, considering yellow has been touted as one of the hottest colours in 2018.

I wanted to add the colour of sunshine and pale primrose flowers to the collection and the yellow was added as a result of this philosophy. It’s a colour that many carry beautifully on them while some shy away from. It’s the colour of light and that excited me.

What’s your take on the Indian handloom industry and is it incredibly challenging to create something with the traditional crafts?

The Indian handloom industry is seeing a re-emergence and I am extremely proud of its heritage and the hands that create the magic.

Any specific Indian textile and craftsmanship you absolutely love?

Gadwal silk saris! My birth in the Gadwal family has by default made me love the silk saris that is painstakingly woven by the weavers from there. The juxtaposition of the cotton with silk in the sari is what draws me to love it.

How was it training under the super talented Tarun Tahiliani? Any specific lesson you will always remember?

The important lessons of form, fit, finish and construction and how to feel like a sensual woman in his drapey, dreamy clothes.

Other than Tarun Tahiliani, name a designer whose work you admire.

It would have to be John Galliano!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd