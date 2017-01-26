Lakme Fashion Week S/R 2017: Kutch artisans to share stage with ace designers

A show with five labels such as I Was A Sari and The Stitching Project will also be a highlight. (Source: Lakme Fashion Week/Facebook) A show with five labels such as I Was A Sari and The Stitching Project will also be a highlight. (Source: Lakme Fashion Week/Facebook)

Ace designers like Rajesh Pratap Singh and Abraham and Thakore will share the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 ramp along with artisans from Kutch, Gujarat, to pay tribute to the rich heritage of Indian handwoven textiles.

Designers like Aneeth Arora, Naushad Ali and Soham Dave will be presenting India’s rare concepts on the second day of the fashion gala, which begins on February 2.

A show by IMG Reliance Ltd will be dedicated to Kutch artisans Somaiya Kala Vidya, Chaman Siju, Sufiyan with Madame Hall, Shrujan, who will re-invent their crafts and present them in a contemporary mood.

The day will end with a trendsetting show called Sustainable Man, showcasing sustainable fashion for men. The designers are using Indigo as their core textile and working with yarns from waste fabrics and plastic.

A show with five labels such as I Was A Sari and The Stitching Project, who do upcycling in fashion as a business philosophy, will also be a highlight. As part of this, one designer is even working with food waste/industrial waste and acclaimed artiste Smriti Dixit is doing art jewellery from waste material.

Also showcasing Indian textiles in all their glory will be Mandeep Nagi of Shades of India, for which girls from Mumbai-based NGO Kranti, which works for the rehabilitation of people from red light areas, will walk the ramp.