Lakme Fashion Week S/R 2017: It’s all about promoting creativity, diversity

Inspired by Mughal gardens and architecture, Tarun Tahiliani’s first look brings a fusion of fresh tones to life this summer. (Photo: Lakme Fashion Week/Twitter) Inspired by Mughal gardens and architecture, Tarun Tahiliani’s first look brings a fusion of fresh tones to life this summer. (Photo: Lakme Fashion Week/Twitter)

In its 18th year, Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) on Wednesday unveiled its line-up of shows, designers and creative presentations and concepts — which promote creativity and diversity — in a digital curtain raiser for its Summer/Resort 2017 edition on its social media portals.

Going live on Facebook from JioGarden here, designer Manish Malhotra, Purnima Lamba (Head of Innovation, Lakmé) and Jaspreet Chandok (Head – Fashion at IMG Reliance) began the reveal for the season and spoke of how the event will be bigger and better as its location moves to the iconic JioGarden at Bandra Kurla Complex here.

Names like Anita Dongre, Tarun Tahiliani, Monisha Jaising, Narendra Kumar, Ritu Kumar, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Abraham & Thakore, Aneeth Arora, Falguni Shane Peacock, Payal Singhal, amongst others, will showcase their creations as part of the gala from February 1 to 5.

The organisers promise attendees an experience of inclusivity, diversity, creativity, technology and fresh energy, read a statement from the organisers, who also said that five fresh faces were shortlisted from the auditions to walk the ramp this time. These include Anjali Lama, a Nepali transgender model.

International talent at LFW includes Petr Nitka, the first gender neutral model; Varsha Thapa, supermodel who has walked international runways, and International make-up artist and LFW’s official make-up expert Donald Simrock.

Dongre will be the grand finale designer. For the show, she has created a couture line fusing a variety of styles, silhouettes and designs which are global chic. It is inspired by Lakmé’s beauty statement for the season, ‘Liquid Glow’.

“Anita Dongre was an organic choice to bring to life the Liquid Gold statement through her intricate design,” Lamba said in a statement.

The opening show will be unique as Monisha Jaising will showcase her creations on a luxury cruise liner, Costa neoClassica.

LFW, which serves an experimental space through its 6 Degrees Studio segment, will have ‘Studio’ to focus on conceptual themes in fashion such as art, sustainability, theatre and more.

Emerging designers such as Naushad Ali, Jayanti Reddy, Gaurav Khanijo, Sohaya Misra and Paridhi Jaipuria will be showcasing their collections as part of this, while others like Dev R Nil, Savio Jon, Sanjukta Dutta and Mandeep Nagi will participate in this space with their individual artistic initiatives.

The Gen Next show, in association with International Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD), will see five labels making their debut.

The event will also promote sustainable fashion, as well as observe Indian Textile Day. It will pay tribute to the rich heritage of Indian handwoven luxury. There will be a show by IMG Reliance Ltd dedicated to Kutch artisans, and AJIO.com will present a show called Sustainable Man.