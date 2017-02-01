Lakme Fashion Week S/R 2017: Gen Next designers start on impressive note

The label Pot Plant by designer duo Resham Karmchandani and Sanya Suri showcased menswear and womenswear in their latest range. (Source: Lakme Fashion Week/Twitter) The label Pot Plant by designer duo Resham Karmchandani and Sanya Suri showcased menswear and womenswear in their latest range. (Source: Lakme Fashion Week/Twitter)

The INIFD Gen-Next show at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2016, which has given the Indian fashion industry names like Kunal Rawal, Rahul Missra and Masaba Gupta, lent a stunning start to the 18th edition of the gala here on Wednesday.

Five budding designers showcased a creatively exuberant collection at the Reliance Jio Garden.

It began with Kolkata-based Soumyadeep Dutta, an emerging designer, who brought a touch of Bengal to the gala. His line was inspired by the traditional Bengali ‘Laal paar saada sari’ (red bordered white sari).

His collection mostly saw Bengali draped saris, long kurtas, asymmetrical tops and dresses all in the hues of grey, white, red and blacks with the use of Bengal muslin.

Talking about his collection, Dutta said: “The ‘Laal paar Saada sari’ is a constant inspiration for the brand. The brand is inspired by the traditions and culture of India.”

Dutta’s show was followed up by the label Pot Plant by designer duo Resham Karmchandani and Sanya Suri, who showcased menswear and womenswear in their latest range.

Third came Nakita Singh, who showcased a line titled ‘Outline’, inspired by the technique of sketching.

“My collection is inspired by the outline of a drawing,” said the budding designer, who used fabrics like khadi and linen.

A new label Poochki by emerging designers Ishant Mukherjee and Anirudh Chawla showcased a wide range of frilled dresses, palazzos, jumpsuits and playsuits in mild colours like powder blue, yellow and red. Their debut collection was called Kuki. The highlight of their show was the use of layering and the inspiration from orient animals like panda, stork and the tortoise.

Next up was designer Pallavi Singh, who showcased ‘Tokyo Delhi’ under her label ARCVSH. She showcased knee-length skirts paired with crop tops, long jackets, tube dresses and long kurtas. The use of Kantha embroidery was prominent in the line, even as the designer fused techniques of Japan and India into her collection.