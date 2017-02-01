Khadi, shibori, indigo: Colours of India at LFW runway

The label 11.11 by designer Shahni Himanshu showcased an all-khadi collection. (Source: 1111 clothing/Instagram) The label 11.11 by designer Shahni Himanshu showcased an all-khadi collection. (Source: 1111 clothing/Instagram)

With a designer using a pallete of colours from the Earth, and another finding creative expression with khadi, the Lakme Fashion Week Summer-Resort 2017 ramp — on its opening day on Wednesday — saw Indian elements in full glory.

Urvashi Kaur used leheriya and shibori techniques, apart from delicate chikankari, for her line ‘Vaasa’, inspired from her travel experiences to remote parts of India as a child.

The highlight was intricate detailing, shibori, distinct leheriya dyeing and hand block printing with instances of chikankari.

Talking about the collection, Kaur said: “My collection is centered around the traveler and spiritual seeker and his metaphorical journey. This journey is titled Vaasa and is an ongoing theme within my work and has continued to inspire me through various collections.”

The designer unveiled 25 ensembles for men and women. It included tailored shirts, skirts and structured jumpsuits and panelled separates. Layering played a key role.

The collection started with a palette that’s from the earth, with a dusty fawn that faded into a faint blush to darker hues of indigo and olive. Kaur used time worn, handwoven textiles like khadi, simple cotton and traditional Ajrakhs and kota doriya coupled with the pale lustre of cotton silks reflecting the transience of cultures and civilisations.

Kaur’s show was followed by the label 11.11 by designer Shahni Himanshu, who showcased an all-khadi collection for both men and women in hues of indigo, white and mustard.

The collection consisted of robes, knee-length shorts, dresses, check shirts and skirts. The highlight of 11.11 show was the use of headgear made out of broken watches and feathers.

Talking about the collection, Himanshu said: “The entire collection is made out of 100 percent khadi and natural dyeing process… We work extensively with khadi. We also initiated the idea of khadi denim.”