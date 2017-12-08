Lakmé Fashion Week announces 25th batch of gen next designers for Summer/Resort 2018

Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018

Lakmé Fashion Week’s Gen Next Designer Programme has earlier brought forth promising designers Rahul Mishra, Nachiket Barve, Masaba Gupta, Kallol Dutta and Aneeth Arora, among others, to the fore and now is all set to introduce five new designers in its 25th batch of Gen Next designers for Summer/Resort 2018. Handpicked by th LFW Advisory Board, the latest batch comprises of a promising bunch, including Anvita Sharma and Asit Barik, Ayushman Mitra, Looms of Ladakh by Padma Raj Keshri, Mohammed Mazhar and Helena Bajaj Larsen.

The Board comprised of fashion experts like Jaspreet Chandok,Vice President and Head – Fashion, IMG Reliance, Purnima Lamba – Head of Innovations, Lakmé; Nonita Kalra – Editor, Harper’s Bazaar; Narendra Kumar – Fashion Designer, among others.

Sharma and Barik have worked with the likes of Rick Owens and aim to create garments that are fluid and gender-less. Their collection comprises of a wide range of fabrics from Suiting Cotton to Silk Organza, Applique embroidery and intricate thread hand work. Mitra’s collection is touted to be loud and unapologetic, with graphics indicating liberation of sexuality and love. Looms of Ladakh’s Summer/Resort 2018 collection is inspired by Ladakh and will be made from materials like Pashmina and Yak wool. Mazhar will employ fabrics like cotton,lawn and malmal for his collection inspired by ‘Dhobighat’ which will see the use of self-developed bhalwa prints created by washer men using ‘Marking Nuts’ and Larsen will use fabrics sourced in India and hand-painted with acid and pigment dyes.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd