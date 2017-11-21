Lais Ribeiro walks the ramp in the $2 MILLION Victoria’s Secret fantasy BRA

Model Lais Ribeiro walks the Shanghai runway in a 6000 gemstone clad bra. (Source: AP) Model Lais Ribeiro walks the Shanghai runway in a 6000 gemstone clad bra. (Source: AP)

One of the busiest runways in the world, the Shanghai runway recently saw Victoria’s Secret Angels (a special honour given to the models) sashaying down the ramp. The event also witnessed the showcasing of the popular fantasy bra by Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro, who has walked the ramp for the brand six times in the past.

The $2 million handset bra is encrusted with crystals and around six thousand gemstones – diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz. Named as ‘The Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra’, it is set in 18 carats gold on a Dream Angels Demi Bra and took nearly 350 hours to make. See pics.

Source: AP Source: AP

Source: AP Source: AP

Ribeiro took to the runway clad in the spectacular lingerie set with angel wings and a pair of lace-up thigh-high gladiator Brian Atwood sandals.

Overwhelmed by the honour, the 27-year-old wrote on her Instagram account earlier,” I’ve been holding this secret for too long and I am beyond honored to announce that I will be wearing the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra this year! I am very happy and thankful for my Victoria’s Secret family for trusting me and all the support from my on family, friends and fans! THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!”

What do you think about the bra? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd