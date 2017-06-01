Move over male rompers, lace shorts in men’s fashion is the latest item to take the internet by storm

Would you like to see lace on men? (Source: Instagram/sparkiebabyofficial) Would you like to see lace on men? (Source: Instagram/sparkiebabyofficial)

If you thought rompers for men is a tad bit adventurous, then think again. We have a hilarious gift from the fashion gods and it comes in the form of lace shorts. Inexplicably they are here and unlike the lukewarm response RompHim’s got, no one seems to be happy about the new addition. The Internet has erupted in a collective guffaw.

As soon as a photo of three men in pastel-coloured pink, blue, and green lace belted shorts with the caption, “#LaceyShorts for men are here. Would you wear these gentlemen? Ladies would you like to see your boyfriend or husband rock one of these? #malefashion”, was shared on Instagram by a handle which goes by the name of Sparkie Baby Official, it drew ire from the internet folks.

While one user wrote, “If I see someone wearing these, I’m running them over with my car. I don’t care if I have to drive pool side to get you. Just slice the nuts off… You’re already a woman if you wear this garbage”, another quipped, “I’m a fashion designer and this is just insane”.

I would definitely break up with my boyfriend if he wore this. — Cat 🖤 (@HotYogaCat) 30 May 2017

Loooool wtf is going on http://t.co/WXq1V5Wqik — ace 🇳🇬 (@HumbleLukey) 30 May 2017

So what you lot are wearing net curtains now? http://t.co/ekuQu60bpR — Diced Plantain (@LeonardIhenacho) 30 May 2017

All the mens tryna be “suns out, buns out” this summer http://t.co/6sqFI3c7ix — S. (@Shaptacular) 30 May 2017

It’s unknown who designed these lace shorts, but it’s nothing new in the world of men’s fashion. The Gucci spring/summer 2016 collection which featured an array of outré items also featured lace shorts – fashion critics dubbed it as ‘The New Punk’. Prior to this, in 2013 Versace male models strutted down the runway in black lace undergarments during the autumn/winter collection show in Milan.

Lace on women is one thing, but lace on men? Errr…

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd