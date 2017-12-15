Labour of Love

The installation titled All We Need Is Love (above) The installation titled All We Need Is Love (above)

AFTER taking over open-air spaces, windows and display cases at Swarovski Kristallwelten in Wattens, Innsbruck and Vienna in Austria with his colourful art installations in April earlier this year, fashion designer Manish Arora has turned a corner of Peddar Road, Mumbai, into his latest creative canvas. Last week, the internationally celebrated couturier unveiled a giant 48-feet installation, which now covers the pristine white façade of the iconic Jindal Mansion. In association with JSW Foundation and in collaboration with St+art Mumbai’s Urban Art Festival, this installation is a continuation of Arora’s design philosophy and life-long leitmotif All We Need is Love.

And the Paris Fashion Week regular wears his artist’s apron with as much ease and enthusiasm as he does his designer’s hat. After all, fashion is a form of art and a designer is an artist, he believes. “There are no lines and boundaries in creativity. With conceptual installations, you can make them larger than life and personalise the interaction with the people who’re viewing it. It’s also important to put out the right messaging with your art. Yes, I’ve created conceptual installations before, but this is my first in India,” says Arora.

And as far as messaging goes, it doesn’t stray too far from the technicolour kaleidoscopic theme song of his label. “Love has always been my life philosophy and is strongly represented in my art, collections and collaborations. Eclectic, vibrant and whimsical, this installation is also a reflection of this, showcasing love and evoking a positive emotion,” he says.

With over 2,400 embroidery hoops covered in printed and embellished fabric that connect to form a heart at the epicentre of the installation, it best represents Arora’s pop-art-meets-quirk aesthetic. “I wanted to end the year on a positive note. The designs showcase and interpret love in different forms. I want people to stop and think when they look at the installation, and for that one minute, feel pure unadulterated love. In today’s social and political environment, it’s so important to remember that it is love that makes us human and connects us all,” he says.

The eye-catching artwork, which took six months of ideating, 35 artisans and three months of work to complete is definitely hard to miss on this traffic-choked main road. Drawing inspiration and fabrics from sources as varied as the bazaars of Varanasi, Surat and Chandni Chowk, Delhi, the designer used ‘khichdi’ sequin fabric, fluorescent yardage and prints as well as up-cycled fabric from his own studio. He employed varied embroidery techniques, digital prints, block-printing, even neon rexine heart cut-outs for the final assemblage. In keeping with his trademark kitschy style, paisley and animal prints meet hearts, polka dots and other psychedelic graphic prints. “The installation is all about colour, joy, and celebration, with added glow-in-the-dark elements. After the year that we have seen, messages of peace and love encourage people to be hopeful for times to come,” he says.

