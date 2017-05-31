Kriti Sanon’s style game for Raabta promotions is getting stronger

Kriti Sanon with his Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. (Source: File photo) Kriti Sanon with his Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. (Source: File photo)

Kriti Sanon is going all out with Raabta promotions. A couple of days back, the actress was seen looking absolutely smashing in a red off-shoulder number by Manika Nanda. The dress with the ruffled detail bodice fitted her like a dream, before flowing out in a beautiful flare, waist down. Even her hairdo by celebrity hairstylist Aasif and make-up by celebrity artist Adrian was near perfection. We think she looked spectacular.

The actress is back at making fashion statements and this time she is doing it in a pantsuit look with a twist. While in Ahmedabad to promote her upcoming film Raabta, Sanon picked separates, a fitted olive-hued pair of pants and a matching polka dot long jacket, both from Avni Bhuva which she wore with a lace camisole from H&M.

She accessorised her look with a gold watch by Guess and gold flats. We think she looked good.

For another round of promotions, the actress was seen in a fun and flirty number. The black and white polka dotted shift dress by Masaba with the scalloped hem looked good on her.

We love the simple styling here with the top knot, winged eyeliner, nude lips, black flats and gold hoops from Eurumme.

We also spotted her shuffling from one city to the other in a fitted black dress from Juicy Couture which she teamed with a pair of white sneakers, a burgundy bag, and reflective sunnies.

