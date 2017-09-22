Kriti Sanon’s ruffle game is growing stronger by the day; here’s proof

As ruffles already exude a lot of drama, the actor mastered the look by keeping her styling simple. (Source: kritisanon/ Instagram) As ruffles already exude a lot of drama, the actor mastered the look by keeping her styling simple. (Source: kritisanon/ Instagram)

Kriti Sanon might not be one of the leading style icons in Bollywood, but she manages to make hearts skip a beat from time to time. In fact, we think her style quotient is somewhat cool with a lot of Parisian chic and New York street style vibes thrown in. Recently, we saw her soaring high with her ruffle game and we were more than thrilled.

The actor stepped out in an off-shoulder blue and black number from the Australian label, Mossman. In a masterstroke, she toned down the dramatic ruffles with minimum make-up and sleek accessories. Going for high heels was a good choice as it accentuated her outfit.

Full credit goes to celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover for curating this look and celebrity make-up artist Adrian Jacobs and hairstylist Aasif Ahmed for creating magic.

Ruffles seems to be a favourite with the actor as she has been seen donning them now and then, mostly for her movie promotions. We believe Sanon is en route to becoming the undisputed champion of the ruffles game and if she keeps up her streak of stunning looks like these, there’s no stopping her.

