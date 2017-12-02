Kriti Sanon’s bubblegum pink moto jacket is a beautiful take on sporty-chic style

Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in a metallic jacket. (Source: AHP Images) Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in a metallic jacket. (Source: AHP Images)

Of late, Kriti Sanon has been giving us some drool-worthy looks. Right from showing us how to mix contemporary with ethnics to giving inspirations on how to nail lace outfits, the actor has been on a roll. This time Sanon was seen experimenting with her athleisure look by giving it a funky twist.

The Raabta actor attended an event wearing a bubblegum pink mini skirt and jacket combo from Purple Paisley paired with a tank top by Vero Moda. While the colour of the monotone outfit gave girly vibes, the metallic jacket paired with sneakers made for a rather sporty look.

Another feature that caught out attention was the fierce logo of the tiger on the back of her jacket – it was quite a contrast. Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, Sanon gave accessories a complete miss.

Make-up artist Adrian Jacobs completed her look with blush pink cheeks, smokey eyes and bold lips while hairstylist Aasif Ahmed styled her hair into a messy braid.

We love the actor’s overall look. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

