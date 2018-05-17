Kriti Sanon’s ethnic looks are #weddingstyle goals

Kriti Sanon enraptures in two stunning lehenga outfits. (Source: sukritigrover/ Instagram) Kriti Sanon enraptures in two stunning lehenga outfits. (Source: sukritigrover/ Instagram)

Kriti Sanon’s sartorial choices distinctly stand out for their fresh takes on trends. Be it her array of ruffle outfits that she has sported so far, or the glamorous skirt over dress style, the actor rarely fails to make the mark.

This time, we saw the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor dressed in an Anita Dongre lehenga set for a shoot. The extravagantly embroidered, peacock blue piece was accessorised with a pair of statement earrings, kangans and a maang tikka from Minerali Store.

While we love the outfit, another element that caught our attention was the romantic braided updo that hairstylist Aasif Ahmed gave the actor. Make-up artist Adrian Jacobs rounded off Sanon’s vibrantly charming look with nude make-up and glossy lips.

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon adds a beautiful modern twist to her ethnic outfit; see pics

For another look for the shoot, the actor picked a pristine white Monika and Nidhii lehenga. We think she looked beautiful in the strappy blouse that was teamed with a silver-spangled skirt with a pleated hem. Stylist Sukriti Grover accessorised the look with a pearl-studded choker and a pair of statement earrings from Minerali Store. Bronze-tinted eyes, pink lips and a braided updo adorned with a gajra rounded out her look.

What do you think about the actor’s looks? Do you think she nailed the ethnic style? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd