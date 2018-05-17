Follow Us:
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel Sponsored

Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel
Latest News

Kriti Sanon’s ethnic looks are #weddingstyle goals

Kriti Sanon stepped out in two ethnic lehengas for a photo shoot and while she looked sassy in the vibrant blue Anita Dongre piece, she carried off the Monika and Niddhii creation with grace and poise.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 17, 2018 6:29:41 pm
Kriti Sanon, Kriti Sanon latest photos, Kriti Sanon fashion, Kriti Sanon ethnic fashion, Kriti Sanon lehengas, Kriti Sanon Anita Dongre, Kriti Sanon Monika Nidhii, indian express, indian express news Kriti Sanon enraptures in two stunning lehenga outfits. (Source: sukritigrover/ Instagram)
Related News

Kriti Sanon’s sartorial choices distinctly stand out for their fresh takes on trends. Be it her array of ruffle outfits that she has sported so far, or the glamorous skirt over dress style, the actor rarely fails to make the mark.

This time, we saw the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor dressed in an Anita Dongre lehenga set for a shoot. The extravagantly embroidered, peacock blue piece was accessorised with a pair of statement earrings, kangans and a maang tikka from Minerali Store.

While we love the outfit, another element that caught our attention was the romantic braided updo that hairstylist Aasif Ahmed gave the actor. Make-up artist Adrian Jacobs rounded off Sanon’s vibrantly charming look with nude make-up and glossy lips.

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon adds a beautiful modern twist to her ethnic outfit; see pics

For another look for the shoot, the actor picked a pristine white Monika and Nidhii lehenga. We think she looked beautiful in the strappy blouse that was teamed with a silver-spangled skirt with a pleated hem. Stylist Sukriti Grover accessorised the look with a pearl-studded choker and a pair of statement earrings from Minerali Store. Bronze-tinted eyes, pink lips and a braided updo adorned with a gajra rounded out her look.

What do you think about the actor’s looks? Do you think she nailed the ethnic style? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now