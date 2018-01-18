Kriti Sanon walked the ramp in a cut-shoulder outfit and it’s a faux pas; here’s why

Kriti Sanon in a red embroidered dress. (Source: APH Images) Kriti Sanon in a red embroidered dress. (Source: APH Images)

Kriti Sanon is one actor, who has been seen following trends and acing them like a pro. Whether it’s working it in a blue lace dress, a pair of black lacy trousers, or showing us numerous ways to wear ruffled outfits, the actor has time and again given us great styling tips. However, we aren’t thrilled about her latest appearance.

Sanon, who unveiled the latest Samsung smartphone while walking the ramp was seen wearing a floral embroidered dress. The midi length body-hugging dress featured cut-shoulder sleeves and embellishments on the bodice. While we are aware that one-shoulder is one of the hottest trends of 2018, cut-shoulder is so passe.

However, the look was salvaged by the styling. With the dress being already embellished, we like that Sanon gave accessories a complete miss and went ahead with a dewy sheen make-up, perfectly-lined eyes, a red pout and sleek straight hair.

(Source: APH Images) (Source: APH Images)

Do you like her style statement? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

