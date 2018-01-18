Latest News
  • Kriti Sanon walked the ramp in a cut-shoulder outfit and it’s a faux pas; here’s why

Kriti Sanon walked the ramp in a cut-shoulder outfit and it’s a faux pas; here’s why

Kriti Sanon, who recently walked the ramp for a smartphone company was seen donning a red embroidered dress featuring cut-shoulder sleeves. What do you think about her style statement?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 18, 2018 4:47 pm
Kriti Sanon, Kriti Sanon dress, Kriti Sanon fashion, Kriti Sanon style, Kriti Sanon latest photos, Kriti Sanon latest news, Kriti Sanon updates, Kriti Sanon images, Kriti Sanon pictures, indian express, indian express news Kriti Sanon in a red embroidered dress. (Source: APH Images)
Related News

Kriti Sanon is one actor, who has been seen following trends and acing them like a pro. Whether it’s working it in a blue lace dress, a pair of black lacy trousers, or showing us numerous ways to wear ruffled outfits, the actor has time and again given us great styling tips. However, we aren’t thrilled about her latest appearance.

Sanon, who unveiled the latest Samsung smartphone while walking the ramp was seen wearing a floral embroidered dress. The midi length body-hugging dress featured cut-shoulder sleeves and embellishments on the bodice. While we are aware that one-shoulder is one of the hottest trends of 2018, cut-shoulder is so passe.

However, the look was salvaged by the styling. With the dress being already embellished, we like that Sanon gave accessories a complete miss and went ahead with a dewy sheen make-up, perfectly-lined eyes, a red pout and sleek straight hair.

Kriti Sanon, Kriti Sanon dress, Kriti Sanon fashion, Kriti Sanon style, Kriti Sanon latest photos, Kriti Sanon latest news, Kriti Sanon updates, Kriti Sanon images, Kriti Sanon pictures, indian express, indian express news (Source: APH Images)

Do you like her style statement? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 18: Latest News