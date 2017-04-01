Latest News
  • Kriti Sanon gives serious vacation goals with her summer style for a magazine cover

Kriti Sanon gives serious vacation goals with her summer style for a magazine cover

Kriti Sanon made a scorching debut for the cover page of Vogue magazine and it has got people bright eyed and bushy tailed.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 1, 2017 8:58 pm
kriti sanon, kriti sanon fashion, kriti sanon vogue cover, kriti sanon vogue, kriti sanon magazine cover, kriti sanon look, kriti sanon Anaita Shroff Adajania, kriti sanon tarun tahiliani, kriti sanon magazine, kriti sanon style, vogue cover shoot, vogue, fashion, lifestyle, indian express, indian express news Kriti Sanon gives serious vacation goals! (Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon has been making the right moves — not only in the film industry but in the fashion circuit as well! The actress who was recently seen walking the ramp for designer duo Akriti & Sukriti is a self confessed fashion enthusiast and she “loves to dress up for special occasions”.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt looks really sultry on the cover of this leading fashion magazine

The 26-year-old recently made a scorching debut for the cover page of Vogue magazine and her style statement has got people bright eyed and bushy tailed. Not only did she look like a true diva, we think her fashion sense also reached a new height. It’s just what one would flaunt on a dream vacation.

Pepped up with designer ensembles from Kalita, Tarun Tahiliani, En Inde, Monies, Dana Levy, she looked enchanting! What’s interesting is that her outfits, accessories and jewellery had a African touch to it. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, “Vogue April 2017 issue! My first- had to be special!”

The leggy lass looked ravishing in a two-piece from Kalita complemented with Tarun Tahiliani’s floral long-line jacket. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, she accessorised it with a gold plated necklace from En Inde and huge round earrings.

Hair and makeup artist Bianca Hartkopf gave her a glossy bronze touch and styled her tresses beautifully with waves at the end. We think it went perfectly well with the outfit.

Watch a sneak peek from the shoot in this video.

We love her holiday look. What about you?

Also, steal a glance at Sanon’s other attires that made waves.

Kriti Sanon or Kendall Jenner: Who dazzled in the golden velvet dress better?

Anushka Sharma or Kriti Sanon: Who flaunted the Deme jacket better?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 01: Latest News