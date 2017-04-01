Kriti Sanon gives serious vacation goals with her summer style for a magazine cover

Kriti Sanon gives serious vacation goals! (Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram) Kriti Sanon gives serious vacation goals! (Source: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon has been making the right moves — not only in the film industry but in the fashion circuit as well! The actress who was recently seen walking the ramp for designer duo Akriti & Sukriti is a self confessed fashion enthusiast and she “loves to dress up for special occasions”.

The 26-year-old recently made a scorching debut for the cover page of Vogue magazine and her style statement has got people bright eyed and bushy tailed. Not only did she look like a true diva, we think her fashion sense also reached a new height. It’s just what one would flaunt on a dream vacation.

Pepped up with designer ensembles from Kalita, Tarun Tahiliani, En Inde, Monies, Dana Levy, she looked enchanting! What’s interesting is that her outfits, accessories and jewellery had a African touch to it. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, “Vogue April 2017 issue! My first- had to be special!”

The leggy lass looked ravishing in a two-piece from Kalita complemented with Tarun Tahiliani’s floral long-line jacket. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, she accessorised it with a gold plated necklace from En Inde and huge round earrings.

Hair and makeup artist Bianca Hartkopf gave her a glossy bronze touch and styled her tresses beautifully with waves at the end. We think it went perfectly well with the outfit.

Watch a sneak peek from the shoot in this video.

We love her holiday look. What about you?

Also, steal a glance at Sanon’s other attires that made waves.

