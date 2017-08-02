Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor show you how to rock a designer lehenga this wedding season

Vaani Kapoor (L) and Kriti Sanon in Indian wear. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries) Vaani Kapoor (L) and Kriti Sanon in Indian wear. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

With the wedding season just around the corner, the frantic search for designers lehengas has begun. Late night Google searches on the latest trends and colour palettes are inevitable, so if you are looking for some inspiration, then the best thing to do is turn to your favourite celebs. Recently, Kriti Sanon and Vaani Kapoor were seen giving us ethnic wear goals in beautiful designer wears and you just might be able to take a few pointers from their traditional style diary. While, Kriti Sanon picked a bright pink number, Vaani Kapoor stuck to a softer palette.

Sanon looked gorgeous in an Anita Dongre creation and we like how she worked the ethnic glam so well. The look was put together by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover who styled it beautifully with big jhumkas and rings from Minerali Store.

Equally good was her make-up and hair and we think celebrity make-up artist Adrian Jacobs and celebrity hairstylist Aasif Ahmed deserve a big round of applause. We love the soft smokey eyes, the nude pink pout and the twisted hair detail on the actor. Sanon just proves that pink and gold combination is a classic and if you are wearing a bright shade, you can keep your make-up understated.

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor gave us inspiration in an Amy Billimoria outfit. The ivory lehenga with tiny silver sequin details and intricate embroidery all over it looks perfect to beat the monsoon heat.

What we love are the details on this one like the old gold zardozi work on the hemline and the sheer dupatta with scallop border and sequin gold polka dots all over it. We love her hair with those soft curls but are not a big fan of her make-up. Those shimmery golden smokey eyes could have been complemented with a softer lip shade.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

