Kriti Sanon or Vaani Kapoor: Who wore the Manish Malhotra sari better at Virushka’s Mumbai reception

Kriti Sanon and Vaani Kapoor in sheer white Manish Malhotra saris. (Source: File Photo) Kriti Sanon and Vaani Kapoor in sheer white Manish Malhotra saris. (Source: File Photo)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s grand wedding reception in Mumbai, as expected, was a star-studded affair with Bollywood celebs and ace cricketers coming together under one roof. For fashion aficionados, it was a treat to the eyes with designer labels on show. While the star of the night Anushka Sharma opted for Sabyasachi, most of the guests including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Sridevi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kriti Sanon and Vaani Kapoor went for Manish Malhotra creations.

But among these beautiful ladies, Sanon and Kapoor picked up sheer, pearl saris with floral embroidery on it.

Kriti Sanon looks lovely at Virushka’s reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon looks lovely at Virushka’s reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sanon wore it with a matching sequined off-shoulder blouse. Styled by Sukritii Grover, she accessorised her sari with diamond earrings and a ring from Jaipur Jewels. We love how hairstylist Aasif Ahmed tied her hair into a neat bun adorned with pearls. Nude make-up and smokey eyes rounded off her look.

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor styled it with an off-shoulder fringed detailing blouse. Styled by Mohit Rai, her look was accessorised with a pair of polki jhumkas from Satyani Fine Jewels.

Vaani Kpoor at Virushka’s Mumbai reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vaani Kpoor at Virushka’s Mumbai reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Although, we like her outfit, it was her make-up and hairdo that looked rather boring. We think, instead of her signature soft wavy hairdo, she would have gone for something more experimental.

We think Sanon had an edge over Kapoor’s look, what about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd