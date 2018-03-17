Kriti Sanon shows us a cool colour combination that can be easily pulled off this summer

Kriti Sanon keeps her summer style cool and comfortable. (Source: APH Images) Kriti Sanon keeps her summer style cool and comfortable. (Source: APH Images)

When it comes to making a style statement, Kriti Sanon mostly manages to impress fashion enthusiasts. From showing us how to tone down a colourful, glittery ensemble by pairing it with a distressed denim skirt or giving tutorials on how to keep it simple yet sultry in a mesh camisole paired with a one-shoulder top, the actor knows how to keep her style game strong.

Recently, Sanon was spotted attending an event in Delhi in a sunshine yellow, high-waisted skirt teamed with a tucked-in denim shirt from Zara. Stylist Allia Al Rufai accessorised her outfit with black pointed-toe heels, a couple of rings and large hoop earrings. Sanon’s ensemble is simple yet has an elegant touch to it.

Celebrity hairstylist Aasif Ahmed rounded off her look with a textured messy ponytail while make-up artist Ashima Kapoor complemented it with brown smokey eyes, peachy pink lips and a little blush on the cheeks.

A similar outfit was donned by Katrina Kaif last year. She was seen sashaying down the airport in a pleated yellow midi skirt from Endless Rose, which she paired with a white tee. This colour combination has always been a favourite with us and Kaif made it work beautifully. We love how she shrugged on a long denim shirt as it added some depth to the look. She rounded off her look with a pair of white sneakers from Alberto Torresi.

Would you like to recreate Sanon and Kaif’s look? Let us know in the comments section below.

