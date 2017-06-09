Kriti Sanon shows us how to do bling and denim like a boss

Kriti Sanon is putting her best foot forward for Raabta promotions. (Source: Instagram/Sukriti Grover) Kriti Sanon is putting her best foot forward for Raabta promotions. (Source: Instagram/Sukriti Grover)

As the release date of Raabta is inching closer, Kriti Sanon is leaving no stone unturned in putting her best foot forward. Recently, the actress gave us three very different looks – blingy, quirky, denim, she covered it all. Lets’ start with her airport style first.

She’s got the blues

Kriti Sanon’s airport style is something that instantly caught our eye. Seen letting her hair down in an all-blue avatar, her style quotient is both chic and comfy. Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover who put this look together teamed the breezy blouse from Ms.Taken with ripped jeans from Zara which was flared at the ankles.

Kriti Sanon in Ms.Taken and Zara. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon in Ms.Taken and Zara. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

A cool pair of white sneakers, sunglasses and bouncy blow dry hair complemented her look. Super comfy and summery, we say.

Shine bright like a diamond

The Raabta actress made a fashion statement in a sequinned jacket from Topshop and blingy sneakers from Alberto Toressi. which she teamed beautifully with a mustard top and a pair of blue distressed denims from GStar.

With hair in a wavy ponytail, minimal make-up and a soft pink lip shade complemented her look. We like what we see, what about you?

Tap that quirkiness in you

At an event in Delhi, Sanon worked separates like a pro.

The colour-block denim bustier with shoulder straps and the mustard skirt, both from Kanika Goyal’s latest collection is something difficult to pull off, but she did it well.

Which look do you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

