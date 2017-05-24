Raabta promotions: Kriti Sanon looks absolutely smashing in this red off-shoulder number

Kriti Sanon in a Manika Nanda dress during Raabta promotions. (Source: Instagram/Sukriti Grover) Kriti Sanon in a Manika Nanda dress during Raabta promotions. (Source: Instagram/Sukriti Grover)

With the release date of her upcoming film Raabta closing in, Kriti Sanon is a busy girl. The actress has been on a promotional spree and, ‘Oh My’, isn’t she doing it in style?!

Recently, while on the sets of a TV show, Sanon wowed all in a red off-shoulder number by Manika Nanda. The dress with the ruffled detail bodice fitted her like a dream, before flowing out in a beautiful flare, waist down. Her accessories of choice were jewellery from Gioielli and a pair of metallic block heels from H&M. Her hair was styled poker straight by celebrity hairstylist Aasif while celebrity make-up artist Adrian gave her dark red lips. We think she looked spectacular.

But this isn’t the only time she managed to impress us. We caught her flaunting some major boho chic vibe in a white summery dress with bell sleeves by Surily Goel which she paired with earrings from Satyani Fine Jewels.

It’s a little unusual to wear traditional jewellery with a short dress but she somehow managed to carry it off. A lot of has to do with her styling as well. We love her smokey eye look here and her hair in gorgeous waves. Nailed it, we say.

We also like her in the gingham print summer dress by Rahul Mishra which she teamed with white sneakers from Alberto Torresi.

It was put together beautifully by celebrity stylist Anahita Shroff Adajani and Sukriti Grover. Don’t miss out on the messy braid and nude make-up.

Sanon managed to turn heads even when she made her way to the airport in a bright yellow maxi from Since 1988. Her choice of accessories included a pair of white Zara sandals and super cool reflectors.

We approve!

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

