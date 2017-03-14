Kriti Sanon or Kendall Jenner: Who dazzled in the golden velvet dress better?

Kriti Sanon or Kendall Jenner? (Source: Instagram) Kriti Sanon or Kendall Jenner? (Source: Instagram)

Many a time, celebs are spotted wearing similar designer-wear — sometimes, it is mere coincidence and other times, it is an inspired replication. Something similar happened when we saw Kriti Sanon and Kendall Jenner sporting golden velvet outfits that resembled quite a lot.

Sanon has been quite impressive when it comes to flaunting fashion at public events or shows. The actress walked the ramp as the showstopper for designer duo Sukriti and Akriti at the IBFW 2017 in a beautiful pink lehenga. Later, she sported a denim jacket from Deme by Gabriella.

The 26-year-old picked a statement fabric that is quite trendy for this season’s Spring-Summer 2017 collection. Donning a golden velvet dress and black boots, Sanon looked like a rage on Manish Malhotra’s 50th birthday bash resonating perfectly with the gold and black theme of the party. Check out her look here:

Going the blingy way, she picked a golden velvet dress designed by Free People and complemented her look with Steve Madden’s black boots. Styled by Sukriti Grover and Style Cell, she chose neck pieces and rings from Aquamarine Jewellery. Celebrity hair stylist Aasif kept her tresses wavy to match it with her outfit. Jacob Sadrian did her make-up and gave it a slightly Gothic touch with heavily kohled eyes. See a few more pictures from the night here:

Jenner was also seen in a similar look during the London Fashion Week. She wore a shimmering golden ALC wrap coat with a ribbon at the waistline and black leather boots. However, the model wore her hair in a low sleek ponytail and accented the look with a pair of hoops and a simple locket. She added a touch of the signature Kardashian highlight and contour to her cheeks along with a red glossy lip shade. Check out her look here:

Who do you think looked better? Tell us in the comments below.

