This is how Kriti Sanon effortlessly upgrades her simple black gown

Kriti Sanon wows us in a monochromatic gown. (Source: style.sell/ Instagram) Kriti Sanon wows us in a monochromatic gown. (Source: style.sell/ Instagram)

There is rarely anything boring about Kriti Sanon’s style statements. Be it flirting with the hottest fashion trends of the year like fringes to keeping her ruffle game stronger than ever in a fierce metallic ruffle gown, the actor makes sure she has everyone’s attention.

And this time, the actor chose to play up the sleeves and up the ante of her simple black gown by Nikhil Thampi while attending an event in Delhi. Though the thigh-high slit and plunging neckline of the collared number made sure there was nothing monotonous about the black, we like how stylist Sukriti Grover added an element of drama to her look with the sleeves.

Giving a new definition to cold-shoulders, Grover paired the actor’s outfit with contrasting white sleeves, which she accessorised with bold golden cuffs. We love this oomph! See pictures here.

For make-up, artist Adrian Jacobs gave the actor smokey eyes on nude skin tones. A mussed up chignon with curls artistically framed around the face rounded out the actor’s look.

We think Sanon looked pretty and fashionable. What do you think of her style? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd