Kriti Sanon’s matching separates are perfect for a Sunday brunch with friends

Matching separates have been a favourite among fashion enthusiasts for sometime now. It has been spotted both on international and Indian red carpets as well. From supermodels like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner to B-town fashionistas including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, almost every celeb has been spotted donning it at least once. One thing we totally love about matching co-ordinates is that its fuss-free and requires very little effort.

Recently, we saw Kriti Sanon taking her casual style game a notch higher in a pair of checkered matching separates from Deme By Gabriella. Her outfit included a strappy crop top with a pair of matching palazzos. We think her outfit is a beautiful blend of comfortable and ultra-chic styling. And that’s not all! She paired her outfit with a trendy and super cool accessory — a black bum bag. Well, bum bags, which have been a dominant fashion accessory during the 80s are making a comeback this year. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she rounded out her look with a pair of black sandals.

A nude make-up shade with well-defined eyes, red lips, and wavy soft hair gave finishing touches to her look.

The actor, who was seen attending the screening of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2 was accompanied by her sister,Nupurr Sanon. The younger Sanon kept it simple yet stylish in an LBD teamed with a denim jacket. However, she went overboard with the foundation, which was a buzzkill.

