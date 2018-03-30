Presents Latest News

Kriti Sanon’s matching separates are perfect for a Sunday brunch with friends

Kriti Sanon took her casual style game a notch higher in a pair of checkered matching separates from Deme By Gabriella. She paired her look with a very trendy and super cool accessory — a black bum bag.

Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Published: March 30, 2018 8:07 pm
Kriti Sanon, matching separates, matching co-ords, Baaghi 2, Baaghi 2 screening, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon fashion, Kriti Sanon style, Kriti Sanon latest news, Kriti Sanon latest photos, Kriti Sanon images, Kriti Sanon pictures, Kriti Sanon updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Kriti Sanon looked ultra-chic in a Deme by Gabriella outfit. (Source: Express Photo by VArinder Chawla)
Matching separates have been a favourite among fashion enthusiasts for sometime now. It has been spotted both on international and Indian red carpets as well. From supermodels like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner to B-town fashionistas including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, almost every celeb has been spotted donning it at least once. One thing we totally love about matching co-ordinates is that its fuss-free and requires very little effort.

Recently, we saw Kriti Sanon taking her casual style game a notch higher in a pair of checkered matching separates from Deme By Gabriella. Her outfit included a strappy crop top with a pair of matching palazzos. We think her outfit is a beautiful blend of comfortable and ultra-chic styling. And that’s not all! She paired her outfit with a trendy and super cool accessory — a black bum bag. Well, bum bags, which have been a dominant fashion accessory during the 80s are making a comeback this year. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she rounded out her look with a pair of black sandals.

Have a look at the pictures:

Kriti Sanon, matching separates, matching co-ords, Baaghi 2, Baaghi 2 screening, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon fashion, Kriti Sanon style, Kriti Sanon latest news, Kriti Sanon latest photos, Kriti Sanon images, Kriti Sanon pictures, Kriti Sanon updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Kriti Sanon was spotted at the screening of Baaghi 2. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

A nude make-up shade with well-defined eyes, red lips, and wavy soft hair gave finishing touches to her look.

The actor, who was seen attending the screening of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2 was accompanied by her sister,Nupurr Sanon. The younger Sanon kept it simple yet stylish in an LBD teamed with a denim jacket. However, she went overboard with the foundation, which was a buzzkill.

Kriti Sanon, matching separates, matching co-ords, Baaghi 2, Baaghi 2 screening, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon fashion, Kriti Sanon style, Kriti Sanon latest news, Kriti Sanon latest photos, Kriti Sanon images, Kriti Sanon pictures, Kriti Sanon updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Kriti Sanon with her sister Nupur Sanon. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

