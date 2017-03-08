Kriti Sanon looks pretty in pink for Sukriti & Akriti’s show

Kriti Sanon donned a ravishing candy floss pink lehenga choli with gold drizzle. (Source: Instagram/Sukriti & Akriti) Kriti Sanon donned a ravishing candy floss pink lehenga choli with gold drizzle. (Source: Instagram/Sukriti & Akriti)

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon looked ravishing in a beautiful lehenga by designer duo Sukriti & Akriti here.

The actress donned a ravishing candy floss pink lehenga choli with gold drizzle as she walked and twirled on the ramp at the ongoing eighth season of India Beach Fashion Week 2017 here.

About the designers, Kriti told IANS: “I love their creations….”

On her organic lehenga, made out of milk and soyabean, she said: “I don’t know how it’s made, but it’s like amazing.”

The designers showcased their collection titled unicorn tribe, which saw a wide range of lehengas, shararas, deconstructed sarees, anarkalis, off shoulder kurtas and palazzos.

About their collection Sukriti said: “The clothes are made of organic cotton, which is made out of milk and soya bean…So you realise it is a very soft fabric.”

The duo used frosted colours of the unicorn that is white, blue, green, pink and pastels.

The three-day fashion event which started on March 6 will conclude on Wednesday with designer Suneet Varma’s show.