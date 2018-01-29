Kriti Sanon keeps it simple and sultry in a mesh camisole paired with a one-shoulder top

Kriti Sanon sashays down the airport in a pretty one-shouldered sweater. ( Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon sashays down the airport in a pretty one-shouldered sweater. ( Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon likes to remain updated on the latest runway trends, if her latest outfits are proof enough. The actor who has been on a fashion roll with her fringed dress at HT Most Stylish Awards and more recently with her statement sleeves, wowed us once again in her chic airport look.

When it comes to being fashionably upbeat, Kriti Sanon has ensured, more or less, to stick to the memo. Be it leaving fashion experts impressed with her fringed dress at HT Most Stylish Awards to showing how to glam up a simple black gown while looking effortless at it, the Bareilly Ki Barfi star has been one of the most impressive fashion icons Bollywood has gifted us in the recent past.

Sanon was seen wearing a one-shouldered white sweater with an asymmetrical hem. Though we think the Madison sweater was cute, what really caught our attention was the mesh camisole slip she teamed it with, keeping the sultry element high.

Stylist Sukriti Grover paired the sweater with black leggings and matching boots , which we think made Sanon look both comfortable and fashionable.

Kriti Sanon’s camisole slip up the ante of her attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon’s camisole slip up the ante of her attire. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon looked chic walking down the airport. ( Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon looked chic walking down the airport. ( Source: Varinder Chawla)

For the make-up, the actor chose to go minimal with just a dash of bold red on the lips and rounded out her look with black shades and her soft curls.

We love Sanon’s casual style statement but what about you? Would you try it? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd