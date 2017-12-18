Kriti Sanon glitters in a silk mustard Gauri and Nainika gown at an awards function

Election Results
With her hair tied up  and twisted into an elegant low bun and striking a pose in the mustard and black gown, Kriti Sanon cut an elegant figure.

Kriti Sanon might have just been around for a while but with the kind of fashion choices she has come to make, she sure seems to indicate that she is here to stay. With a prolific fashion record with mostly just hits, Sanon has carved herself a spot as an emerging fashion icon in the industry. Which is why, when she wore an off-shoulder Gauri and Nainika number, it did not come across as a surprise to see her leaving people breathless, yet again. With her hair tied up  and twisted into an elegant low bun and striking a pose in the mustard and black gown, Sanon cut an elegant figure.

Present at an awards function, Sanon looked stunning in the gown with the essentially Gauri and Nainika ruffles adding volume to the look. Giving a Disney princess vibe, Sanon chose to accessorise their SS’18 Mustard taffeta silk tiered gown with black and gold-painted danglers and earrings from Minerali Store and her hair mid-parted till the crown from the forehead.

While mustard is a colour that not many would go for in the first place while opting for deeper, warmer hues, styled by Sukriti Grover and Style Cell team, Sanon aces the look. She opted for nude make-up, with nicely kohled-eyes with hints of golden and a glossy finish to her lips.

Do you like Sanon’s look? Let us know in the comments’section below.

